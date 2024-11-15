Johnson’s 25 lead Fairfield past John Jay 93-44

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Prophet Johnson scored 25 points as Fairfield beat John Jay 93-44 on Friday night. Johnson added…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Prophet Johnson scored 25 points as Fairfield beat John Jay 93-44 on Friday night.

Johnson added 13 rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Stags (2-2). Peyton Smith scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Louis Bleechmore shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Bloodhounds were led in scoring by Jamir Stewart, who finished with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.