Johnson’s 23 lead Fordham over Binghamton 78-63

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackie Johnson III had 23 points in Fordham’s 78-63 win over Binghamton on Tuesday night.

Johnson added five rebounds and three steals for the Rams (2-1). Zach Riley shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 11 points. Josh Rivera shot 3 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Bearcats (1-3) were led in scoring by Tymu Chenery, who finished with 16 points. Ben Callahan-Gold added 15 points for Binghamton. Nehemiah Benson had 11 points and six rebounds.

