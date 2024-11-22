Johnson’s 20 lead Arkansas State past Lane 103-60

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Justin Johnson had 20 points in Arkansas State’s 103-60 win over Lane on Friday night. Johnson…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Justin Johnson had 20 points in Arkansas State’s 103-60 win over Lane on Friday night.

Johnson added eight rebounds and five assists for the Red Wolves (4-1). Joseph Pinion scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Avery Felts had 15 points and shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Dragons were led by William Henderson, who posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Elijah Greer Dawson added 12 points and three steals for Lane.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

