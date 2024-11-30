Johnson’s 17, Muniz’s game-winner lead FGCU past Florida Atlantic, 80-78

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Dallion Johnson led FGCU with 17 points and Jevin Muniz hit the game-winning jump shot…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Dallion Johnson led FGCU with 17 points and Jevin Muniz hit the game-winning jump shot as time expired as the Eagles beat Florida Atlantic 80-78 on Saturday night.

Johnson went 7 of 14 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (3-5). Muniz scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Michael Duax went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Owls (4-5) were led in scoring by Baba, who finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. KyKy Tandy added 15 points for Florida Atlantic. Kaleb Glenn also had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Johnson scored nine points in the first half and FGCU went into the break trailing 52-40. Muniz scored 13 second-half points, including their game-winning shot.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. FGCU hosts Furman and Florida Atlantic plays Florida International on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.