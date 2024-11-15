Johnson’s 17, Baker’s game-winner lead Winthrop over William & Mary, 86-85

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nick Johnson scored 17 points to lead Winthrop and Bryce Baker knocked down a game-winning…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nick Johnson scored 17 points to lead Winthrop and Bryce Baker knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer just before the final buzzer as the Eagles defeated William & Mary 86-85 on Friday night.

Johnson also contributed three steals for the Eagles (3-1). Baker scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Kasen Harrison shot 5 of 13 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

Gabe Dorsey led the Tribe (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Kyle Frazier added 13 points and two steals for William & Mary. Keller Boothby finished with 11 points.

Johnson scored eight points in the first half and Winthrop went into the break trailing 46-39. Baker led Winthrop with 11 points in the second half.

