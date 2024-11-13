Johnson’s 16 help Mercer take down Trinity Baptist 101-43

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored 16 points as Mercer beat Trinity Baptist 101-43 on Wednesday night. Johnson went…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored 16 points as Mercer beat Trinity Baptist 101-43 on Wednesday night.

Johnson went 6 of 11 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Bears (2-1). Angel Montas added 14 points while going 6 of 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. Marcus Overstreet shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Diego Fernandez finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.