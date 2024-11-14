Live Radio
Johnson scores 18, UMBC defeats Coppin State 92-67

The Associated Press

November 14, 2024, 10:02 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryce Johnson had 18 points in UMBC’s 92-67 win against Coppin State on Thursday night.

Johnson shot 5 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Retrievers (3-1). Marcus Banks added 16 points while going 6 of 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and also had three steals. Devan Sapp had 11 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Eagles (0-5) were led in scoring by Jonathan Dunn, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Zahree Harrison added 22 points for Coppin State. Julius Ellerbe finished with 15 points.

