Johnson scores 18, UMBC defeats Coppin State 92-67

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryce Johnson had 18 points in UMBC’s 92-67 win against Coppin State on Thursday night.

Johnson shot 5 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Retrievers (3-1). Marcus Banks added 16 points while going 6 of 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and also had three steals. Devan Sapp had 11 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Eagles (0-5) were led in scoring by Jonathan Dunn, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Zahree Harrison added 22 points for Coppin State. Julius Ellerbe finished with 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

