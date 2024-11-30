Johnson, Manning score 21 as Southern defeats Louisiana Tech 73-70

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Jordan Johnson and Joe Manning both had 21 points in Southern’s 73-70 win over Louisiana Tech…

Johnson also contributed five rebounds and four steals for the Jaguars (3-4). Manning shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Michael Jacobs had eight points and shot 3 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

The Bulldogs (7-1) were led in scoring by Daniel Batcho, who finished with 22 points and six blocks. Louisiana Tech also got 19 points and two steals from Al Green. Sean Newman Jr. had 10 points and eight assists. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

