Johnson leads UMBC against Coppin State after 23-point outing

Coppin State Eagles (0-4) at UMBC Retrievers (2-1)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on Coppin State after Bryce Johnson scored 23 points in UMBC’s 120-61 win against the Valley Forge Christian Patriots.

UMBC went 6-9 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Retrievers averaged 78.7 points per game last season, 35.8 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

Coppin State went 2-27 overall with a 0-17 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 57.9 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 15.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.