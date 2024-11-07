Johnson leads UCF against Purdue Fort Wayne after 24-point showing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-0) at UCF Knights (1-0) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Purdue…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-0) at UCF Knights (1-0)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Darius Johnson scored 24 points in UCF’s 64-61 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

UCF went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 11-8 at home. The Knights averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 23-13 overall a season ago while going 10-8 on the road. The Mastodons averaged 80.2 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 28.2 from deep.

