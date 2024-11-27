Johnson leads UCF against Milwaukee after 25-point performance

Milwaukee Panthers (5-2) at UCF Knights (4-2) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -12.5; over/under is…

Milwaukee Panthers (5-2) at UCF Knights (4-2)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -12.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Milwaukee after Darius Johnson scored 25 points in UCF’s 109-102 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Knights have gone 4-0 at home. UCF is fourth in the Big 12 with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Moustapha Thiam averaging 1.8.

The Panthers are 1-2 on the road. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon League with 13.9 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 5.1.

UCF is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 80.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 81.2 UCF allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Knights.

AJ McKee is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.