Johnson leads UC Davis against Norfolk State after 21-point showing

Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) at UC Davis Aggies (3-2)

Davis, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on Norfolk State after Ty Johnson scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 75-68 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Aggies have gone 1-0 at home. UC Davis is fourth in the Big West with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 7.2.

The Spartans are 1-3 in road games. Norfolk State scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

UC Davis’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State has shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 26.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Aggies.

Christian Ings is shooting 58.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 14.1 points and 3.7 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

