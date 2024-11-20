Johnson leads UC Davis against Grand Canyon after 26-point showing

UC Davis Aggies (2-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -15.5; over/under…

UC Davis Aggies (2-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -15.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays Grand Canyon after Ty Johnson scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 79-65 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

Grand Canyon finished 16-0 at home last season while going 30-5 overall. The Antelopes allowed opponents to score 67.0 points per game and shoot 40.3% from the field last season.

UC Davis finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 8-6 on the road. The Aggies averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 26.0 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

