Johnson leads Texas against Chicago State after 28-point performance

Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at Texas Longhorns (1-1) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -27.5; over/under…

Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at Texas Longhorns (1-1)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -27.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Chicago State after Tre Johnson scored 28 points in Texas’ 90-59 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

Texas went 21-13 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Longhorns averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.4% from deep last season.

Chicago State finished 13-19 overall with a 5-12 record on the road a season ago. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 70.6 points per game and shot 46.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.