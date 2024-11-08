Johnson leads No. 19 Texas against Houston Christian after 29-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (1-0) at Texas Longhorns (0-1) Austin, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -32.5; over/under…

Houston Christian Huskies (1-0) at Texas Longhorns (0-1)

Austin, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -32.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas takes on Houston Christian after Tre Johnson scored 29 points in Texas’ 80-72 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Texas went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Longhorns shot 46.9% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Houston Christian finished 6-23 overall with a 1-15 record on the road a season ago. The Huskies averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 39.2 in the paint, 10.4 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

