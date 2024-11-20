Johnson leads Mercer against South Carolina after 26-point game

Mercer Bears (2-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces South…

Mercer Bears (2-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces South Carolina after Tyler Johnson scored 26 points in Mercer’s 75-66 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

South Carolina went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 26-8 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 15.4 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

Mercer finished 16-17 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 11.4 on free throws and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

