Johnson leads Mercer against South Carolina after 26-point game

Mercer Bears (2-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -18; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces South Carolina after Tyler Johnson scored 26 points in Mercer’s 75-66 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

South Carolina finished 26-8 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gamecocks averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 17.8 bench points last season.

Mercer went 16-17 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Bears gave up 71.8 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

