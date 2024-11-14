Johnson leads Fordham against Manhattan after 23-point performance

Fordham Rams (2-1) at Manhattan Jaspers (1-1) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Manhattan after…

Fordham Rams (2-1) at Manhattan Jaspers (1-1)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Manhattan after Jackie Johnson III scored 23 points in Fordham’s 78-63 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

Manhattan finished 3-10 at home last season while going 7-23 overall. The Jaspers averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 7.2 second-chance points and 2.6 bench points last season.

Fordham went 7-13 in A-10 action and 4-6 on the road last season. The Rams averaged 70.5 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

