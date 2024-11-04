Johnson has 19 in Hampton’s 110-53 victory against Mid-Atlantic Christian

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Daniel Johnson scored 19 points as Hampton beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 110-53 on Monday night in a…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Daniel Johnson scored 19 points as Hampton beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 110-53 on Monday night in a season opener.

Johnson shot 8 for 15, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Pirates. George Beale scored 15 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Kyrese Mullen shot 5 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Tyus Williams led the way for the Mustangs with 11 points. Janus Shepherd added nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

