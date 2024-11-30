Johnson and UCF host Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-3) at UCF Knights (5-2) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Cal Baptist…

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-3) at UCF Knights (5-2)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Cal Baptist after Darius Johnson scored 28 points in UCF’s 84-76 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Knights are 5-0 in home games. UCF has a 5-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Lancers play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Cal Baptist is eighth in the WAC giving up 77.0 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

UCF’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game UCF gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 37.7% and averaging 20.3 points for the Lancers.

