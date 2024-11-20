Jihad leads Arizona State against Cal Poly after 20-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-2) at Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-2) at Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -17.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on Cal Poly after Basheer Jihad scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 81-66 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Sun Devils are 2-0 in home games. Arizona State averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Mustangs are 1-2 in road games. Cal Poly has a 1-2 record against opponents above .500.

Arizona State makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Cal Poly has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Cal Poly averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Arizona State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joson Sanon is shooting 54.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 12.8 points.

Isaac Jessup averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

