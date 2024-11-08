Jessamy leads Tennessee State against Colorado State after 23-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (1-0) at Colorado State Rams (1-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

Tennessee State Tigers (1-0) at Colorado State Rams (1-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -20.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits Colorado State after Ron Jessamy scored 23 points in Tennessee State’s 96-66 win against the Fisk Bulldogs.

Colorado State went 25-11 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Rams averaged 75.2 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

Tennessee State went 18-15 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Tigers shot 44.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.