Jensen and Maly each make 4 of Creighton’s 13 3s in an 80-74 victory over No. 21 Nebraska women

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 11 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter, Morgan Maly added 18 points, and the duo each made four of Creighton’s 13 3-pointers in an 80-74 victory over No. 21 Nebraska on Friday.

Creighton (2-2) has won eight of the last nine meetings with Nebraska.

Nebraska (5-1) was without last year’s Big Ten freshman of the year, Natalie Potts, after she suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Tuesday against North Alabama.

Mallory Brake made her first 3-pointer of the season — on her only attempt — with 2:46 remaining to give the Bluejays a 69-66 lead and Molly Mogensen sank her fourth 3-pointer of the second half on their next possession for a six-point lead. Jensen added Creighton’s third straight make to push it to 74-66.

Nebraska had a chance to cut its deficit to three points with 46 seconds left after Britt Prince was fouled while making a basket. But the freshman missed her free-throw attempt to keep it 74-70. Jensen made two free throws for a six-point lead.

Mogensen scored all 12 of her points in the fourth and Brake finished with 11 points for Creighton.

Alexis Markowski scored 26 points and Prince added 20 for Nebraska.

Jensen scored 12 points in the first half and Maly added 11 as Creighton trailed 37-35. They combined to make three of Creighton’s five 3-pointers in the first half.

Creighton travels to Niceville, Florida, to play Wichita State on Monday in the Emerald Coast Classic. Nebraska plays on Tuesday against Kansas City.

