Jaylon Johnson makes go-ahead layup as Tennessee Tech defeats VMI 72-71

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 13 points and Jaylon Johnson made a game-winning layup in the closing seconds as Tennessee Tech beat VMI 72-71 on Friday night.

Jaylon Johnson also scored 13 points for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Daniel Egbuniwe shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Augustinas Kiudulas led the Keydets (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. TJ Johnson added 10 points and two steals for VMI.

