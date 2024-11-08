Jayden Taylor, Ben Middlebrooks lead NC State in 81-72 victory over Presbyterian

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 19 points, Ben Middlebrooks added 16 and NC State defeated Presbyterian 81-72 on…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 19 points, Ben Middlebrooks added 16 and NC State defeated Presbyterian 81-72 on Friday night.

Michael O’Connell had 11 points and eight assists and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield contributed 11 points and six rebounds for the Wolfpack (2-0).

NC State outscored Presbyterian 10-4 in a key stretch midway through the second half, extending an eight-point lead to 65-51 with 9 1/2 minutes remaining.

The Blue Hose closed to within 67-58 with 6 1/2 minutes to go before back-to-back fast-break dunks by Middlebrooks helped the Wolfpack extend the lead to 73-58. They led by double digits until Presbyterian’s Kory Mincy made two free throws for the final margin with 15 seconds left.

Taylor led NC State with 13 points in the first half. Although NC State never trailed the Wolfpack led only 38-30 at the break after going scoreless over the final 2:15 of the half.

Mincy scored a game-high 28 points that included 4-of-5 3-pointers and Koby Steward added 20 points for the Blue Hose (1-1).

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.