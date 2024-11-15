Jayden Dawson scores 17 to propel Loyola Chicago past Princeton 73-68

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jayden Dawson scored 17 points as Loyola Chicago beat Princeton 73-68 on Friday night. Dawson also…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jayden Dawson scored 17 points as Loyola Chicago beat Princeton 73-68 on Friday night.

Dawson also had three blocks for the Ramblers (4-0). Sheldon Edwards went 4 of 11 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Miles Rubin had 11 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Tigers (3-1) were led in scoring by Xaivian Lee, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Dalen Davis added 17 points. Caden Pierce recorded 11 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Dawson put up 11 points in the first half for Loyola Chicago, which led 43-38 at halftime. The second half featured eight lead changes and was tied five times before Loyola Chicago secured the victory. Edwards scored eight second-half points to help seal the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

