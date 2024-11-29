Jason Edwards scores 23, leads Vanderbilt over Tennessee Tech 87-56 for 7th straight victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Edwards came off the bench to sink four 3-pointers and score 23, leading Vanderbilt over…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Edwards came off the bench to sink four 3-pointers and score 23, leading Vanderbilt over Tennessee Tech 87-56 on Friday for the Commodores’ seventh straight victory.

Edwards hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 to guide Vanderbilt (7-1) to a 39-30 lead at halftime. Kyle Layton made two 3-pointers and scored nine to keep Tennessee Tech (4-4) within striking distance.

A.J. Hoggard scored seven straight points with two layups around a 3-pointer to push Vanderbilt’s advantage to 52-36 with 15:47 left to play and the Commodores cruised from there, outscoring the Golden Eagles 48-26 after halftime.

Edwards made 8 of 15 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. He was 3 for 4 at the free-throw line and grabbed five rebounds.

Hoggard scored 15 on 6-for-9 shooting and Chris Manon added 11 points as Vanderbilt improved to 5-0 at home. Devin McGlockton led all rebounders with 14.

Rodney Johnson Jr. had 11 points to lead the Golden Eagles, who fell to 0-3 on the road.

Vanderbilt shot 46.5% from the floor, made 11 of 31 from distance and 10 of 12 at the foul line.

Tennessee Tech shot 31.3% overall and made 8 of 23 from distance and 8 of 10 free throws.

The Commodores only loss came in their opener — 81-70 to Drake.

