Jarvis Moss guides Radford to 96-50 victory over Southern Virginia

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jarvis Moss had 15 points in Radford’s 96-50 win against Southern Virginia on Monday night. Moss…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jarvis Moss had 15 points in Radford’s 96-50 win against Southern Virginia on Monday night.

Moss had six rebounds for the Highlanders (4-1). David Early went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Josiah Harris had 12 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Tillman Johnson finished with 15 points for the Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.