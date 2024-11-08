Jaquan Sanders scores 24 to propel Hofstra over Iona 90-76

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jaquan Sanders scored 24 points as Hofstra beat Iona 90-76 on Friday night. Sanders had three…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jaquan Sanders scored 24 points as Hofstra beat Iona 90-76 on Friday night.

Sanders had three steals for the Pride (2-0). Jean Aranguren scored 18 points and added nine rebounds and nine assists. Cruz Davis had 15 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

The Gaels (0-2) were led by Clarence Rupert, who posted 20 points, six rebounds and three steals. Dejour Reaves added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Hofstra took the lead with 17:44 left in the first half and did not give it up. Silas Sunday led the Pride in scoring with 13 points for a 43-34 advantage at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.