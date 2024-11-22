Ja’Naiya Quinerly, Sydney Woodley lead No. 13 West Virginia women to 98-28 romp over Lafayette

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Ja’Naiya Quinerly had 19 points, Sydney Woodley scored 15 off the bench and No. 13 West…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Ja’Naiya Quinerly had 19 points, Sydney Woodley scored 15 off the bench and No. 13 West Virginia posted a wire-to-wire 98-28 victory over Lafayette on Friday night.

Quinerly made 6 of 12 shots with four 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (6-0), who have yet to play a road game this season. She added five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Woodley hit 4 of 5 shots with two 3s and pitched in with five steals and four rebounds.

Kylee Blacksten finished with 13 points and six boards for West Virginia. Jordan Thomas contributed 11 points, five assists and four rebounds. Reserve Tirzah Moore scored 10.

Abby Antognoli had 11 points to lead the Leopards (1-4), who fell to 0-3 away from home. Antognoli made just 1 of 6 from 3-point range for Lafayette which shot 2 of 17 from distance.

Watson and Jordan Harrison made 3s in the first 27 seconds as West Virginia grabbed a quick two-possession lead. Quinerly made both of her 3s in the quarter to help the Mountaineers take a 22-8 lead.

Moore followed her two successful free throws with a 3-point play to spark an 11-0 run to begin the second period and West Virginia cruised from there. The Mountaineers led 45-15 at halftime and 78-19 at the end of the third.

West Virginia will host High Point on Friday.

