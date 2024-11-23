Jamir Simpson scores 20 to help Southern Utah defeat San Diego 72-67

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jamir Simpson had 20 points in Southern Utah’s 72-67 win against San Diego on Friday night.…

Simpson added five rebounds for the Thunderbirds (5-1). Dominique Ford had 17 points. Tavi Jackson scored 10 with seven assists.

The Toreros (1-4) were led by Kjay Bradley Jr. with 27 points and two steals. Kody Clouet added eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

Simpson scored 10 points in the first half for Southern Utah, who led 32-30 at the break. Southern Utah turned a two-point second-half lead into a 16-point advantage with a 14-0 run to make it a 53-37 lead with 13:07 left in the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

