Jamichael Stillwell scores 22 to lead Milwaukee to 69-65 victory over St. Thomas-Minnesota

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jamichael Stillwell had 22 points in Milwaukee’s 69-65 win over St. Thomas on Sunday. Stillwell added eight…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jamichael Stillwell had 22 points in Milwaukee’s 69-65 win over St. Thomas on Sunday.

Stillwell added eight rebounds for the Panthers (5-2). Aaron Franklin had 15 points and eight rebounds. AJ McKee added nine points.

Drake Dobbs led the way for the Tommies (4-4) with 16 points and five assists. Kendall Blue added 11 points and Miles Barnstable scored 10 with two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.