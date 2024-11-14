James scores 20, Jones adds 16, No. 13 NC State women pull away from Kent State 79-51

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 20 points to surpass 1,000 for her career and No. 13 N.C. State…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 20 points to surpass 1,000 for her career and No. 13 N.C. State broke away in the fourth quarter to defeat Kent State 79-51 on Thursday night.

The Wolfpack (2-1) led 56-44 entering the fourth quarter and reeled off the first 14 points, eight by Zamareya Jones. The Golden Flashes (1-2) went more than 7 1/2 minutes before making two free throws and eight minutes before making a field goal, missing 11 straight shots.

Jones had 16 points, all in the second half, for N.C. State, which had 11 players score and 10 grab a rebound. The Wolfpack had a 46-6 advantage on points in the paint.

Bridget Dunn had 17 points and Jenna Batsch 15 for Kent State, which shot better from 3-point range (10 of 28) than inside the arc (5 of 29) and went 11 of 11 from the foul line.

Three straight 3s, the last two from Batsch, pulled the Golden Flashes into a tie at 14 late in the first quarter but the Wolfpack scored the next 10 points. Dunn hit four 3s in the second quarter and Kent State only trailed 33-28 at the half.

Kent State only made 4 of 13 shots in the third quarter and trailed by as many as 17. The Golden Flashes were 6 of 26 after the break.

