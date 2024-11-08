James Madison visits Norfolk State after Moore’s 26-point performance

James Madison Dukes (1-0) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts…

James Madison Dukes (1-0) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts James Madison after Brian Moore Jr. scored 26 points in Norfolk State’s 104-60 victory against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

Norfolk State went 24-11 overall last season while going 15-0 at home. The Spartans averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 19.2 from 3-point range.

James Madison finished 32-4 overall a season ago while going 12-2 on the road. The Dukes averaged 16.0 assists per game on 29.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

