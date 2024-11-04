James Madison hosts Ohio to start season

Ohio Bobcats at James Madison Dukes Harrisonburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5; over/under is 145…

Ohio Bobcats at James Madison Dukes

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts Ohio in the season opener.

James Madison went 32-4 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Dukes averaged 83.2 points per game last season, 15.1 on free throws and 25.5 from deep.

Ohio finished 20-13 overall with a 5-7 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 7.1 steals, 3.5 blocks and 9.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

