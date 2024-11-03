James Madison Dukes open season at home against the Ohio Bobcats

Ohio Bobcats at James Madison Dukes Harrisonburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5; over/under is 144.5…

Ohio Bobcats at James Madison Dukes

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison begins the season at home against Ohio.

James Madison went 32-4 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Dukes averaged 83.2 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

Ohio went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 5-7 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 77.3 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

