James Madison defeats Mary Baldwin 100-52

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 21 points in James Madison’s 100-52 win over Mary Baldwin on Tuesday night.…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 21 points in James Madison’s 100-52 win over Mary Baldwin on Tuesday night.

Hutchins-Everett added 12 rebounds for the Dukes (2-1). Xavier Brown added 17 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had three steals. Ebenezer Dowuona shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Rony Hogarth and Jaden Ignacio scored nine points for the Fighting Squirrels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.