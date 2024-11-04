James Madison beats Ohio 88-78

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Xavier Brown had 23 points in James Madison’s 88-78 win against Ohio on Monday night. Brown…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Xavier Brown had 23 points in James Madison’s 88-78 win against Ohio on Monday night.

Brown added six rebounds and three steals for the Dukes. Mark Freeman went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Elijah Hutchins-Everett shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Aidan Hadaway finished with 17 points for the Bobcats. Jackson Paveletzke added 16 points for Ohio. Shereef Mitchell and AJ Brown both had 14 points.

