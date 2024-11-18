Jamar Brown scores 22 in Kansas City’s 119-19 rout over Calvary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown scored 22 points as Kansas City beat Calvary 119-19 on Monday night.
Brown added seven rebounds for the Kangaroos (3-2). Cameron Faas added 17 points and four steals. Jayson Petty scorehot 4 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.
The Warriors were led by Nathan Ulrichs, who recorded four points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
