Jalon Moore, Sam Godwin power Oklahoma to 93-60 victory over Lindenwood in season opener

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalon Moore scored 22 points to lead five players in double figures and Sam Godwin posted a double-double to propel Oklahoma to a 93-60 victory over Lindenwood in a season opener on Monday night.

Moore made 8 of 13 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and seven rebounds for the Sooners. Godwin totaled 11 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

Freshman Jeremiah Fears finished with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds off the bench for Oklahoma. Duke Miles made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range, scoring 14 with six assists. Brycen Goodine buried three 3-points and scored 11 — all in the first half.

Markeith Browning II led Lindenwood with 14 points. Freshman Jadis Jones posted a double-double in his debut with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Moore had 13 points and Godwin grabbed 11 rebounds by halftime to help Oklahoma build a 43-29 advantage.

The Sooners shot 52.3% from the floor (34 for 65), made 14 of 34 from beyond the arc (41.2%) and 11 of 17 free throws.

Lindenwood made only 23 of 65 shots (35.4%), including 4 of 24 from distance (16.7%). The Lions were outrebounded 43-31.

Fourth-year head coach Porter Moser and his Sooners went 20-12 overall and 8-10 in its last season in the Big 12 Conference before joining the Southeastern Conference this season. Oklahoma finished with a 258-214 record over 28 seasons as a member of the Big 12.

