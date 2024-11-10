Jalen Blackmon, Nijel Pack score 17 apiece to lead Miami to 88-64 victory over Binghamton

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon and Nijel Pack scored 17 points apiece and Miami breezed to an 88-64…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon and Nijel Pack scored 17 points apiece and Miami breezed to an 88-64 victory over Binghamton on Sunday.

Blackmon, who played the past two seasons at Stetson, made 5 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws for the Hurricanes (2-0). Pack hit six of his 13 shots with a pair of 3-pointers and added six assists.

Jalil Bethea came off the bench to score 13 for Miami. Fellow reserve Matt Cleveland contributed nine points and 11 rebounds.

Gavin Walsh led the Bearcats (1-2) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Walsh made 7 of 13 shots — 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Nehemia Benson added 12 points off the bench.

Tymu Chenery and Walsh both scored five points as Binghamton jumped out to a 10-4 lead. Pack hit two 3-pointers and a jumper as Miami scored the next 12 points and never trailed again.

Blackmon hit all three of his 3-point attempts and scored nine to lead a balanced attack as the Hurricanes built a 46-25 advantage at halftime.

Pack hit a 3-pointer and A.J. Staton-McCray followed with two free throws to give the Hurricanes their biggest lead at 83-54 with 4:35 left to play.

Miami will host Coppin State on Sunday.

