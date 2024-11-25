Jakucionis scores 21, Ivisic has double-double as Illinois beats Little Rock 92-34

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Kasparas Jakucionis hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points — both season highs — and…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Kasparas Jakucionis hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points — both season highs — and Tomislav Ivisic had his third double-double of the season to help Illinois beat Little Rock 92-34 Monday night.

The 7-foot-1 Ivisic scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds with two steals. Louisville transfer Tre White also scored 16 points and Will Riley added 13 for Illinois (5-1).

After Little Rock’s Mwani Wilkinson hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring, White made a layup and then hit two free throws to give Illinois the lead for good with 18:26 left in the first half. Riley hit a 3-pointer to make it 20-10 with 12 minutes left in the first half before the Fighting Illini scored 23 consecutive points — including four 3-pointers and three dunks — to take a 30-point lead when White made a layup with 4:05 left in the first half.

The Trojans went 0 for 9 from the field and committed three turnovers during a scoring drought of nearly 8 minutes and Illinois scored eight second-chance points off four offensive rebounds during that span.

Jakucionis, who played point guard for Lithuniana at the 2023 FIBA U18 European Championship, scored 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting and hit 6 of 6 from the free-throw line as Illinois took a 51-19 halftime lead.

Jordan Jefferson led Little Rock (3-4) with 11 points.

