Jake Fiegen’s last-second 3-pointer lifts Cornell over Samford 88-86

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Fiegen’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Cornell to an 88-86 win against Samford on Friday night.

Fiegen scored 21 points and also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Big Red (2-0). AK Okereke scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Cooper Noard finished with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (1-1) were led in scoring by Collin Holloway, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Rylan Jones added 16 points, five assists and three steals for Samford. Trey Fort also had 14 points and nine rebounds.

