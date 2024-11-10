Jaden Clayton scores 18 to help Maine hold off Brown 69-67

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jaden Clayton scored 18 points and Kellen Tynes made two free throws with 21 seconds left…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jaden Clayton scored 18 points and Kellen Tynes made two free throws with 21 seconds left to help Maine edge Brown 69-67 on Sunday.

Clayton went 7 of 8 from the field for the Black Bears (2-1). AJ Lopez shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 16 points. Kellen Tynes had 12 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Kino Lilly Jr. led the Bears (0-2) with 18 points and five assists. Landon Lewis added 15 points and Aaron Cooley scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

