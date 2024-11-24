Jacobi leads Eastern Illinois against Valparaiso after 22-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (2-2)
Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -6.5; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits Valparaiso after Kooper Jacobi scored 22 points in Eastern Illinois’ 78-69 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.
Valparaiso went 7-25 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Beacons averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 10.5 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.
The Panthers are 0-4 on the road. Eastern Illinois ranks eighth in the OVC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacobi averaging 5.0.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
