Jacobi leads Eastern Illinois against Valparaiso after 22-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -6.5; over/under…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (2-2)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits Valparaiso after Kooper Jacobi scored 22 points in Eastern Illinois’ 78-69 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

Valparaiso went 7-25 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Beacons averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 10.5 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers are 0-4 on the road. Eastern Illinois ranks eighth in the OVC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacobi averaging 5.0.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.