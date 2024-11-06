Jacksonville visits No. 21 Florida following Clayton’s 29-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at Florida Gators (1-0) Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Florida hosts Jacksonville…

Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at Florida Gators (1-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Florida hosts Jacksonville after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 29 points in Florida’s 98-83 win over the South Florida Bulls.

Florida went 24-12 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gators averaged 85.6 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Jacksonville finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 3-14 on the road. The Dolphins shot 43.6% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

