Jacksonville visits Furman following Smith’s 21-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) at Furman Paladins (2-0)

Greenville, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays Jacksonville after Pjay Smith Jr. scored 21 points in Furman’s 76-74 win over the Belmont Bruins.

Furman went 17-16 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Paladins averaged 79.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.9 last season.

Jacksonville finished 16-17 overall with a 3-14 record on the road a season ago. The Dolphins allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

