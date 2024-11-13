Jacksonville State hosts Georgia State following Pierre’s 21-point game

Georgia State Panthers (1-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -5;…

Georgia State Panthers (1-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts Georgia State after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 21 points in Jacksonville State’s 73-67 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

Jacksonville State finished 14-18 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gamecocks averaged 6.8 steals, 3.9 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

Georgia State went 5-11 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Panthers averaged 5.8 steals, 2.9 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.