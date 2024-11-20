Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the East Carolina Pirates square off

East Carolina Pirates (4-0) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State…

East Carolina Pirates (4-0) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays East Carolina in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Jacksonville State went 14-18 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Gamecocks averaged 11.1 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

East Carolina finished 15-18 overall with a 7-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Pirates shot 42.2% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.