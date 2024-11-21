Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the East Carolina Pirates meet

East Carolina Pirates (4-0) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

East Carolina Pirates (4-0) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -2.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State will square off against East Carolina at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Jacksonville State went 14-18 overall with an 8-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Gamecocks averaged 70.0 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

East Carolina went 15-18 overall with a 7-8 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Pirates averaged 69.3 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.